#TimberUnity has not been helpful in recognizing the needs of other working people in Oregon.
I was out tending crab traps yesterday, and the catch is not good. The state is dumping millions of tons of Columbia River sediment on crab beds to keep the channel open, and with the dams and rising ocean temperatures, salmon are being forced to extinction — says Joel Kawahara, salmon fisherman, in The Astorian ("Fishermen and farmers need solutions," Jan. 4).
While we argue about "greatest permanent value," more Oregon forests are beetle kill and summer tinder. So why would we want cap and trade? Because we need to adapt if we want to survive, and to have companies that survive, then we need new trades.
Jobs like truck driving are being automated, and we can’t blame that on Salem. An acre that used to take a 10-man crew to clearcut now is done with two guys and a harvester. Cap and trade brings new jobs, and more of them. Look at wind.
The money behind #TimberUnity does not have your good at heart.
Until we can start working together to solve the interlocking problems of environment and social restructuring with a new, yes, green economy, we will all be just collateral damage by shortsightedness.
KAL LAMBERT
Hammond
