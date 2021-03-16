Congress has finally passed legislation to provide much-needed and long-awaited assistance that Americans have been desperately waiting for since last year. Not one Republican voted for this legislation. Not one.
This disaster exists because the Trump administration and its supporters chose to do nothing and allowed it to happen. Nearly 30 million Americans have been or are sick, and more than 530,000 Americans are dead. Additionally, each state, and the country as a whole, is struggling to vaccinate the population and keep the number of cases and deaths not just contained, but from increasing.
This is significant, and must be at the forefront of all discussion regarding Republicans. What exactly are their priorities? Why do they care so little, not only about the people they supposedly represent, but also this country as a whole?
If Republicans want to walk out of their jobs, want to support sedition, want to violate the oaths they took to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this country, and most of all, want to endlessly betray the people of this country by doing nothing but obstruct any and all legislation that does not serve them personally and financially, they need to go.
This country is going to be forever changed by the irreparable damage done by the Trump administration, and every Republican who supported it.
It is beyond time for this country to get rid of the Republicans responsible for destroying this country by any and all means possible.
CHRISTINA BUCK
Seaside