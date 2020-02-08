Climate change is not political, it is a fact ("Climate change just another political controversy," The Astorian, Feb. 1).
How we decide to act on climate change makes it a political controversy. Do we go along as we have, extracting and polluting our way to profit for big oil/Wall Street tree farms?
Or, do we look past our own personal profits and consider how we are affecting the world we are leaving for future generations?
JOYCE HUNT
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.