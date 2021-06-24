Have you ever lived close to a pickleball court? Believe me, it's not pretty.
I have a house in Arizona close to four of these courts. When they were built, and the noise started, six families sold their units at a loss, and a lawsuit was initiated.
As a result, sound-proofing was installed on a 10-foot high fence, and canvas wrapped over it. The noise still carried throughout the area. If there's any doubt, then go and visit Camp Rilea when they are playing.
These courts will benefit about 30 people, and they can go to Camp Rilea if they need to play. The park is the only park for children's T-ball in Seaside, and it's where dogs can go to roam and play.
BOB COOK
Seaside