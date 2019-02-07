My heart sank when I saw several of the New York legislators, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, gleefully signing a bill that allows babies to be aborted in the third trimester, even up to the day before the baby’s natural birth. What are we becoming as a nation?
Whatever it is, I wouldn’t call it progress, because it appears more medieval than anything else. I cannot think of a more barbarous act than these types of procedures, which is essentially the butchering of a child while it is still in the mother’s womb.
In order to kill this child legally, it must be killed inside its host. How odd to think that merely changing the locale of the baby justifies murdering it. Because it is not fully developed, that makes it OK for the baby to meet such a gruesome end?
Grade school kids are less developed than adults, should that allow their demise at the hands of medical practitioners? Oh, it might be the size of the infant that some believe justifies these procedures.
Are you kidding me? Is this morally the right thing?
CARL YATES
Seaside
