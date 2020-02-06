On Friday, Jan. 31, the Senate just possibly brought the office of the presidency to an end as far as a branch of government is concerned. Regardless of your party, or your feelings of the guilt or innocence of President Donald Trump, America was not served that day.
The Senate voted along party lines (two Republican exceptions) to prevent any witnesses from testifying under oath and being cross examined. What this has done has made the idea of impeachment as a check on the presidency a thing of the past. The impeachment process is now a legitimate tool for political parties to use against each other.
Let us say that Trump is reelected president, and the Democrats flip the Senate and control both houses. What is there to stop the Democrats from starting a new impeachment trial against Trump, and remove him from office? Nothing.
Further, what would stop them from then starting another impeachment trial against the vice president, and remove him from office? Nothing. Just politics as usual.
At this point the speaker of the House becomes president — a Democrat. No election. Voters left out of the process. The office of the president becomes the office of prime minister, chosen by the party that controls Congress.
This is not what our Founding Fathers wanted with our system of checks and balances. Independent, Republican or Democrat — no one was served this day.
PATRICK HAMMERSMITH
Warrenton
