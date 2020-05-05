The governor of Oregon thinks she personally has the power to control the economy of Oregon and the lives of its people because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not so. She does not have the authority she has asserted. The power to pass laws is in the Legislature, not the governor.
I am shocked that the governor has signed, without much murmur from anyone, an amazing list of executive order legislation. She ordered all hospitals and medical facilities to cancel all elective and nonemergency procedures. A procedure, being not just surgery, is almost anything a medical person does.
She has interrupted landlord-tenant laws, which may be appropriate someday, but the codes are written with care by the Legislature, not the governor.
She has closed some businesses, such as furniture stores and malls and restaurants, and not others. She has tried to control all of us by criminalizing outdoor contact, and making a long list of threatening demands for conforming personal behavior. No more holding hands.
The governor claims she can do all this because of statutory emergency authority from the Legislature. The virus is serious, but not a legal emergency. A flood and a fire are immediate emergencies. This is not.
Emergency means masses of people subject to immediate, profound consequences such as loss of life. Clatsop County probably has more car accidents than serious cases of the coronavirus.
We should all put our heads together and talk about what the governor and the Legislature and the people themselves can and should do about the virus.
ROGER B. LEY
Portland
