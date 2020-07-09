Seth Morrisey says: "One thing that needs to be made clear, none of these problems have been caused by COVID-19" ("Seaside city councilor challenges government response to the coronavirus," The Astorian, July 2).
It is not surprising that he cannot explain what has caused these problems. Is it the government that pays for schools, police and free advertising to attract tourists? A grand conspiracy to benefit whom? I don't know anybody in Oregon who is cashing in on this crisis.
Oregon has been arguably the most successful state in the country at keeping both cases and deaths per capita low. Clatsop County has been one of its most successful counties.
Does Seth want Seaside to be like Florida or Arizona? Whose life does he want to trade for income? Surely not any member of his family.
The business owners who have lost their businesses have paid a very stiff price for our success. But when Seth includes having to wear a mask in his list of sacrifices, he makes it clear what he will sacrifice for the community.
EDMOND VERDURMEN
Gearhart
