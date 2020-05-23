The letter "New Perspective" (The Astorian, May 5) — that quotes two studies from the 1980s to say that Earth can only support 2.5 billion people — needs an update.
The United Nations "World Population Monitoring 2001" is more optimistic. Yes, world population quadrupled between 1900 and 2000. But world real domestic product increased 20 to 70 times. The report also mentioned that between 1961 and 1998, the world per capita food supply increased 24%.
If people are hungry, let's examine poverty, inefficiency and political instability. Think Venezuela.
Abortion is not the cure. By 2050, we could have more people over 60 than under 14. This is not good. Maybe we should reconsider our open season on unborn babies.
JEAN M. HERMAN
Astoria
