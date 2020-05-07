The Astorian published three noteworthy pieces in the April 21 edition. First was an article about the impact of climate change on agriculture in the Northwest; two others were columns about the commitment by EO Media Group (owners of The Astorian) to continue to write about climate issues. Credit is due to The Astorian for this critically important journalism.
We have heard President Donald Trump say many times that he wants the cleanest air and the cleanest water. His actions contradict his words. Under his watch, the Environmental Protection Agency has become the Environmental Pollution Agency, run by advocates for the oil, gas and coal industries. They have undone decades of protections for public health, and their actions contribute to climate change.
Earth Day 2020 has just passed, and we are currently overwhelmed by a global viral public health crisis. But we must realize that global climate change is also a public health crisis, and the path forward to solving both is the same path. The theme of a recent town hall webinar by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was spot on: The Green Road to Recovery. We must start to rebuild our economy with infrastructure jobs that conserve energy and stop greenhouse gas pollution.
Please consider that every day is Earth Day, and especially, Election Day is Earth Day. President Trump is failing us on both the environment and the pandemic. On Nov. 3, let's say to Trump the very words he made famous as a reality TV show host: "You're fired."
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.