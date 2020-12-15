I am writing with reference to the Dec. 8 article, "Local developer buys Astoria Building, plans rooftop deck." Several things struck me as noteworthy.
The developer plans a rooftop deck, which will no doubt be expensive, in a city that experiences, on average 190 to 220 days of precipitation per year, along with steady winds year-round.
The developer plans to raise rents across the board at a time when many residents of Clatsop County are mired in a pandemic, effectively unemployed and barely hanging on economically.
Both of these facts seem, at best, insensitive to the actual life we experience here in Astoria. It seems to me that if the developer has discretionary funds at his disposal, instead of building a rooftop deck, he might consider turning some of his portfolio of residential apartments into low-income units, using that extra money, perhaps, to subsidize the neediest amongst us.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
