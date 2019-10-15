Maybe you didn’t support the cap-and-invest climate bill that got defeated in the last legislative session. Now what? Are you going to be part of the solution, or part of the problem?
Instead of wasting time and taxpayer money on an election do-over, let's decide on a plan to avoid climate change consequences. Many of our neighbors and elected leaders are already working on this.
We already know our ocean is acidifying, and there is another dead-zone blob right off of our coast. Our fisheries and our economy depend on a healthy ocean.
We need to work together and prioritize solving climate change for the safety and health of our families.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart
