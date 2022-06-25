Gillnets have been outlawed in most other states, and many other countries. The debate over gillnetting is not about recreational angling versus commercial fishing. Nor is it about rural versus urban communities. It is simply about the tool — a gillnet, which is incapable of effectively targeting hatchery fish, while minimizing damage to endangered salmon and steelhead.
Perhaps nothing exemplifies how poor of a harvest tool a gillnet is than what happened in April on the lower Columbia River. Operating in off-channel areas, using self-proclaimed "honed ways to target hatchery and net-pen salmon," fisheries managers rescinded several fishing periods because the gillnets caught too many endangered, wild salmon!
Gillnetting continues in the main stem lower Columbia River because gillnetters and their lobby have been successful in obfuscating the issues. As an example, they conflate gillnetting with commercial fishing, when actually the gillnet fishery is a minuscule subset of the seafood industry's economic contributions to our coastal communities.
Fortunately, salmon management is heading in the right direction. Over the past several years, most gillnet harvest has been limited to off-channel areas. Additionally, the Washington Legislature recently approved $14.4 million to buy out the nontribal gillnet fleet. This new direction is good for our coastal communities, and for everyone in the Pacific Northwest.
Most importantly, it is good for our precious salmon and steelhead.
NELLO PICINICH
Executive director, Coastal Conservation Association