I really must object to a recent letter trashing the driver who hit a pedestrian, Todd Kirn ("Darkness," The Astorian, Jan. 4).
Although I was not at the site, and do not know the driver, on the night of the event eyewitnesses told me it happened so quickly that no one could have avoided it.
Can anyone who has ever been a pedestrian say they have not, at least once, made a bad decision? Can anyone who has ever been a driver say that a pedestrian, or one of our fellow animals, has not darted out without warning?
ROSE LEWIN
Astoria
