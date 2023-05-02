I have observed the Port of Astoria Commissioners in action for a number of years, and one of the members now running for reelection to Position 4 has really impressed me.
Capt. Robert Stevens always goes out of his way to respect and listen to every visitor.
But what’s most impressive is that he brings to the commission not only his years of experience as a retired senior officer of the U.S. Coast Guard, and a captain of one of their biggest cutters, but also his sincere belief that the Port needs to be an active and supportive member of the greater community.
For example, he has been an outspoken supporter of the city of Astoria’s waterfront vision, and has steadfastly committed to the notion that all development at the Port, both on the water and on land at the airport, should be developed in a manner which addresses environmental standards as well as economic growth.
Stevens is a person of integrity, a person I know to be honest, dedicated and supportive of the diversity of ideas, people and our natural environments.
Reelecting Stevens for another term will ensure that all of us will have the benefit of his professionalism and his commitment to the broadest visions of our unique community. He is an experienced professional manager committed to enhancing our Port facilities, and a person who listens and respects diverse points of view.
I can assure you that he is one of the good ones, and an asset we can all be proud of.