Until Monday, the administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, refused to declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
As a result of this obstinate inaction, the incoming Biden administration was denied access to vital transition information. This obstruction by Murphy was not only stupid, but contrary to her oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
RON HEUSER
Ocean Park, Washington
