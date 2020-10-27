My husband and I moved to Astoria in 1978, and we love living here. We have watched Astoria as it evolves to meet the changing times, without losing its unique character and beauty.
We care about the direction that our city leaders choose in order to meet the needs of the city. We feel that Tom Brownson feels the same way. Brownson is up for reelection to the Astoria City Council.
My husband and I don't know him personally, but we know that he has served the community well during his first term. Some of the words that are used to describe him by those who do know him are: thoughtful, analytical, professional, compassionate, respectful and fair.
It is obvious he is able to listen to the ideas of others, consider all the facts, and make decisions that will benefit the entire community.
Brownson is running for reelection because he loves our city, and he wants to dedicate more of his time and energy to serving it. We urge you vote to reelect Brownson, Astoria city councilor representing Ward 2.
DEBBIE and TOM WILSON
Astoria
