I want to say hello to my neighbor, and see a big beaming smile coming back at me. If it's OK with the government, if we have been vaccinated, why are we so slow in returning to normal?
The COVID-19 country shutdown is probably the strangest thing I have seen in my life. Let me tell you about another strange situation: The cars lined up at gas stations in the 1970s. They went around the block, and even further. Gas prices went up. Sometimes there was no gas available.
I've always been a writer. I wrote this, probably many years later, for a skit, as humorous satire.
Newscaster: "The president has been a busy man. Recently he returned from the country of Mexico with future details of the incidents occurring between our two nations.
"Since Mexico has recently discovered a newfound wealth through their oil, problems are developing. Underpaid American laborers are quietly slipping across the border in search of higher pay. Mexican authorities say they can only do so much.
"The president, under advisory of his foreign affairs offices, has suggested to Mexican officials that they should construct an 8-foot wall along their side of the river.
"The president has now dropped his original proposal for a $60 million wall along the American side, and has said, 'It is no longer our problem!'"
DeLORES MAY RICHARDS
Astoria