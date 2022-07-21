I was disappointed, but not surprised, by The Astorian's sophomoric editorial (July 7) parsing the language of California's 3rd District Court of Appeals ruling that allows bumblebees to be listed as fish under the California Endangered Species Act.
The Astorian missed an opportunity to underscore the dangerous extinction of species taking place and chose, instead, to play a game of "gotcha" about wording in an editorial that should have appeared on the In One Ear page. Sadly, the editorial's conclusion that "bees and other insects could conceivably need protection," speaks volumes about their ignorance and indifference to the pollinator crisis at hand.
The inclusion of bumblebees is linked to the word "invertebrate." The intentionality of the judges acknowledges the crisis of pollinators that are dying in massive numbers. The ruling recognized that there isn’t time to wait for legislatures to reword the Endangered Species Act if a worse crisis is to be avoided. Without bumblebees, and other bee pollinators, fruit and vegetables will no longer be available for consumption. When that happens, the days before human extinction are numbered.
The Astorian would have better served its readership by interviewing the founder of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, which petitioned to have bumblebees listed. That founder is our local butterfly man, nationally acclaimed naturalist and author, Robert Michael Pyle, of Grays River, Washington. He would have cut through the hubbub over terminology and gotten to the core of the issue.