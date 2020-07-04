I am offended by the recent letter, and especially the cartoon in the paper depicting someone who doesn't wear a mask to the grocery store as having a low IQ. ("What a mask reveals," The Astorian, June 25).
Being disrespectful to another human being is never in good taste. And this is bullying at its finest. Someone not wearing a mask may have a physical limitation you know nothing about. You have no idea what those limitations are, be it physical or psychological.
As soon as I saw that cartoon, with people in a lineup regarding mask-wearing, I was horrified. I personally have no issue with someone who wears a mask or not, or who wears it wrong. I will not bully them. I will not shame them.
WANDA HARRIS
Clatskanie
