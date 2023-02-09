Many thanks to the people who supported me as I tried, often uselessly, to apply my 50-plus year business education to benefit my city I love.
Receiving over 16% of the votes in the November mayoral election in Warrenton was, quite frankly, amazing. In spite of my early withdrawal and not campaigning, that 16-plus percent clearly indicates winning the election was a possibility, had I followed my campaign plan.
How my actions as mayor could have benefited our citizens: Citizens receiving more for their money; improved representation of citizens' interests; sound business methodology applied to city decisions, as all successful businesses do; improvements in employee motivation, resulting in better service to our citizens; and addressing "what we need" problems for an improved 20-year-out position of our city, instead of the promoting personal "wants."
Why I withdrew from the election: The constant abuse and harassment within the City Commission greatly affected my family life; and correction of the city problems and needs would require two terms, and at age 69, I am unwilling to sacrifice the eight years needed to attain the professional level of service our citizens certainly deserve.
I will continue working with groups in our area to benefit the community I love. I am excited to currently be using my in-depth business experience to work on projects for local, state, national and international entities. People should feel free to contact me; I am still the same person who helps people, just as I always have been.