Recently I had the very distasteful experience of very nearly being attacked by a faux service dog inside the Seaside Safeway while grocery shopping.
The dog was initially loose when it came up to me and began smelling my leg. Just as the dog began growling, a guy appeared and dragged the dog away from me as it growled and barked at me. I immediately reported this to customer service, who brought the manager to me. They searched the store for the dog, making sure it was gone.
I was very impressed by how well-versed management is about appropriate and inappropriate service dog behavior, and the actions they took to remove the dog, if necessary. It's clear that stores are just as sick of the "fakes" as the rest of us are.
I hope that perhaps those who witnessed this incident will see that it is OK to lodge complaints against faux service animals. Good management will take immediate action.
CINDY HANSEN
Warrenton
