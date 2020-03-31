This letter is my attempt to wade into possible results of inequality of voting rights. Sounds like a doctoral dissertation, but it's not.
There is no doubt, women are stepping up and running for office in unprecedented numbers and, by extension, registering and voting. Val Demings, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to name a few.
This is no surprise to me. Having coached boys and girls teams for 48 years, I can say unequivocally the girls care as much, train as hard and compete as ferociously as the boys. The question is, are the women voting in numbers greater than the men? For the sake of discussion, let's say they are. But why?
In America, we fundamentally believe in equal rights. Right? Historically, it's taken three amendments to the Constitution (13th, 15th and 19th) and the 1965 Voter Rights Act to make that belief real — in theory.
All women couldn't vote until 1920, even though the country started in 1787. Women's suffrage was the culmination of a 70-year crusade, started in 1850 by Susan B. Anthony, and ended by the huge contribution women made to our country's World War I effort. Yikes! I guess you could say they earned the vote the old-fashioned way.
So whether women show up to vote on Nov. 3 in bushels, truckloads, ships or parachutes, who is going to get between them and the voting booths? Not me.
So, the real question in 2020 is, are the guys going to suck it up, show pride and vote in numbers equal to the ladies? Maybe together, we could set a record.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
