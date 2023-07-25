Economic and housing disparity in our hometown were, perhaps inadvertently, spotlighted on the front page of the July 15 edition of The Astorian.

One was a news story. The other “story” was nothing more than a glorified real estate listing. The first headline read: "LiFEBoat Services gets help from county." Beside, it another headline read: "On Skyline Place, a $2.8 million perch is for sale." Taken together, it’s impossible not to compare and contrast:

Tags