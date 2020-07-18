A comment from a pastor in Iowa about President Donald Trump is on target: "He's been all bully, no pulpit."
Just ponder the clearing away of legitimate protesters for a photo-op moment in front of St. John's Church near the White House. To hold up a Bible, as a prop to suggest divine sanction for his authoritarian actions, is shameful. Perhaps, instead, he could quietly retreat to his closet, open it and actually read. If he dares.
JOHN WECKER
Astoria
