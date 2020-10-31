If you're still on the fence about who to vote for to represent the North Coast in our state Legislature, please consider voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt.
Debbie is a business owner. So am I. So many businesses in our community are struggling, and as a business owner, Debbie understands the pandemic has shaken even the most financially secure companies. She understands what we need to survive and grow, and it's not just relying on tourist dollars.
Debbie will fight for our right for health care. I've been in cancer treatment for the past year, and while I'm fortunate to have access to care locally, I know some folks in our area have ailments that require them to travel to Portland for care.
Debbie will work with both parties to protect affordable health care and rural hospitals, give doctors incentives to serve rural communities and improve mental health and addiction treatment.
I have two small children in the Astoria School District, and while I'm grateful for the district's cautious approach to education while navigating the pandemic, it's been a struggle for all: parents, teachers and students. Not all students have access to Wi-Fi or computers at home.
Debbie will fight to expand broadband access for all students. Debbie is endorsed by both the Oregon Education Association and Stand for Children Oregon.
This is why I will be voting for Boothe-Schmidt for state representative of House District 32, and I hope you consider voting for her, too.
HOLLY MARSH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.