I recently learned that Skyler Archibald, executive director of Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, is once again embarking on a campaign to buy Broadway Middle School in an attempt to expand the district.
How many times do we have to say "no"? What is it about the word "no" that Achibald doesn't understand?
We don't need to annex the middle school. We do, however, need an administrative body that is capable of maintaining the facility we already have, and it is clear that the current administration just doesn't know how to do that.
Please stand up and make your voice heard. Say it loud — "no" to purchasing the middle school and expanding the district.
MARTI WAJC
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.