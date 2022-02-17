It is clear the Astoria City Council is intent on shifting the focus of Heritage Square from what started out to be a public gathering space to instead become affordable housing, along with a significant live-in facility for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare. There will be no “square” at all, but rather it will be developed with entirely different priorities.
It is abundantly clear that our fair city is in dire need of affordable housing. It is equally clear that Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare is in dire need of a housing facility to accommodate our community’s mental health care needs. I fully support those needs being aggressively and effectively addressed.
What is not at all clear is why these needs must be accommodated at the one and only location where it is feasible to locate a public square. The city, after acquiring the former Safeway block, undertook a comprehensive public outreach process to develop a plan based on copious input from a very engaged community. After all, we are the oldest town west of the Rocky Mountains, and we still do not have a public gathering place, a central, open, people-friendly space in our beloved downtown.
We are now looking at something completely unrecognizable from the original intent for Heritage Square — a concept that was met with great enthusiasm by the public.
We are sacrificing an opportunity for a public square downtown simply because the funding mechanisms that have been seized upon are aligned to support affordable housing and mental health care.