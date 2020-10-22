When COVID-19 shut down the economy, our small businesses struggled. Our economy is back open now, but we are navigating how to reopen a business safely in the middle of a pandemic.
As small-business owners, we have a lot riding on the upcoming election; we need leaders who have the experience, understand and will advocate for our businesses so we can recover. We have the chance to choose our next state representative in November, and for us there's only one choice: Debbie Boothe-Schmidt.
Boothe-Schmidt has owned an antique shop with her husband in downtown Astoria for the last 20 years. She has seen the impacts of the pandemic on small businesses because she's living through it. She understands that small businesses drive our local economy, and will fight to ensure we get the resources we need to pull through.
As a union leader, she bargained contracts and knows how to advocate for our values and work through difficult issues. Her opponent, Suzanne Weber, is bought and paid for by large, out-of-state corporations. We don't trust her to advocate for the unique needs of our rural small businesses in Salem.
Businesses and residents need leaders like Debbie stepping up and taking action every day for this community. Please join us in voting, donating and volunteering for Boothe-Schmidt this fall.
KEN POTTER
BECKY TONKIN
ARI FREITEG
SARAH JANE BARDY
NANCY MONTGOMERY
NANCY MAZZARELLA-TISCH
LARRY NELSON
ANDREA MAZZARELLA
BROOKLEY HENRI
JEANINE FAIRCHILD
LIZ HARRIS
