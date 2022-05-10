Recently, Lisa and I had a fire at our home in Gearhart. We have struggled with the loss of a secure home, and feelings of displacement. The bright side has been getting to know our wonderful neighbors. It does not matter if you have a red or a blue sign. We are one community, and we are all fortunate to live in Gearhart.
Our fire station is in need of replacement. If you doubt this, visit the fire station and make your assessment. Please inform yourself of tax implications. Gearhart pays some of the lowest property taxes on the North Coast. Ask your Astoria and Seaside neighbors about their taxes. You will discover you pay less, and you will continue to pay less after this bond is approved.
In today's world, it is easy to be a pessimist. But pessimists don't accomplish anything. I have lived in this community for over 20 years, and operate a successful local business. Success and growth take investment. Each year we defer this critical project its costs increase. If we do not pass this bond, we will be voting on a significantly more expensive bond in the future.
Our volunteer fire department is an incredible asset. We can't build a school or a city hall and staff it with volunteers. But we can build a fire station and depend on volunteers to come to our rescue. As a community, let's pass this bond, build the fire station and once again enjoy each other's company.