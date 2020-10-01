I would like to encourage my fellow North Coast citizens to vote for Suzanne Weber.
Suzanne is someone we can relate to, because she is one of us. She taught school for 30 years. As a teacher myself, I can relate to her statement on her website, "I've spent my career helping kids and families right here on the North Coast."
As a co-owner of a small business, I can also agree when she states, "I'm tired of our community having no voice for our values in the Oregon House. Portland is welcome to visit our coastal communities, but the Portland agenda is not our agenda."
Last, but not least, Suzanne has been a nonpartisan mayor. She has a solid track record in Tillamook of performance, and as our representative from here, she can bring our concerns to Salem … because she is one of us.
LYNN SHORTMAN
Gearhart
