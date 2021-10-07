Letter: One side Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have been subscribing to The Astorian newspaper for over 40 years. As of this date, I am canceling my subscription.I am appalled with the narrow views of The Astorian and the one-sided reporting of the stories surrounding the pandemic. The letters to the editor are also only reflecting one side of the COVID issue.PAMELA TILLSONAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEveryday People: On a scanner page, a close watch over crimeDeath: Sept. 30, 2021State discloses virus cases at care facilitiesLand trust transfers land to collegeSpruce Up Warrenton helps clean up nuisance propertiesNew virus cases disclosed at local schoolsWorkforce housing planned for Heritage SquareObituary: Marilyn Frances (Marsh) BarnardSchools struggle with lack of bus driversObituary: Harvey 'Wade' Halbrook Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.