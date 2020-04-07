Wendell Willkie wrote a book years ago titled "One World." If our current crisis doesn't teach us anything else, it teaches us that we live in one world — pain in any part of the world is felt by all people.
Certainly there is a crisis, but more than a crisis, it is a cathartic, a cleaning. It is squeezing warm blood from cold hearts. It is uniting nation with nation, individuals with individuals. It is recognizing our selfish ways. It is not my way, but it's our way, together.
President Franklin Roosevelt, years ago, said the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. These trying times show us that love conquers all, and that perfect love casts out all fear. Love prevails, fear fails. So here's to one world, united in love for all.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.