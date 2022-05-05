Optimism and action lead the way in Clatsop County. Democracy thrives when people speak up and work for the values and issues they believe in. That's what county residents have been doing and are doing these days — working to make our community better.
I'm honored to be volunteering to reelect Pam Wev as our county commissioner. Commissioner Wev and I share the same values — accountability, community and cooperation. We believe in keeping the county strong.
One example of community involvement is housing. I want everyone to live in safety and be sheltered from the weather. I'm encouraged that the county, cities and residents are beginning to work together to find effective housing solutions. The county is partnering with our five cities to expand our housing supply in both urban and rural areas.
Fortunately, Pam has many years working in housing development, and has helped me understand how complex the limits of law, zoning and financing are. I know Pam will continue working with county residents and local leaders on housing solutions.
Like you, I care about many issues, housing is just one of those. But currently it seems to be one of the most important to many of us. Pam says, when you fix one issue, others will follow.
Pam is running for reelection to complete the work she has begun, she is the progressive in this election, she is the commissioner we need for our county. Please vote for Wev.