It is important to re-elect David Oser to the Astoria School Board to serve in the capacity of director. David sees “the big picture” of the district, and brings numerous skills to the position. He has served as a director since 2016. He would like to continue serving with the board, as he is interested in the future of our schools.
David moved to Astoria in 2011. He has chosen to volunteer with and support our city, the Astoria School District, Clatsop Community College Foundation, Astoria Public Library Foundation, Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and many locally sponsored events, such as the Brew Cup and The Nutcracker.
David stays informed about our city by attending City Council meetings. David made an outstanding contribution to our city of Astoria as he successfully co-chaired, with Skip Hauke, the “Yes for Astoria Kids” initiative for passing of the school bond. We thank David and Skip for all the time and effort put into this campaign.
David has the distinction of being married to the Astor School reading volunteer, the amazing and treasured Mrs. Oser. Our grandchildren treasure her and have been fortunate to listen to her stories. Patsy Oser has been at Astor seven years.
David is a solid fellow. He is passionate about helping our city and especially our schools. Vote for David Oser, director, Astoria School Board.
MAX and JUDY BIGBY
Astoria
