David Oser epitomizes the best in community service. He has served on the Astoria School Board since 2016, the Astoria Library Advisory Board and Clatsop Community College Foundation since 2012, and the Astoria Public Library Foundation Board and the college's budget committee since 2015. With his background in finance and investment, he has provided valuable expertise to all of these organizations.
He has a passion for local schools. Last fall, he co-chaired "Yes for Astoria Kids," the advocacy committee that helped pass the school bond which will renovate our schools, creating safe and modern learning spaces for the next generation of Astoria children. He volunteers for many community events every year. In order to keep up with events in our city, he regularly attends City Council meetings and work sessions.
David is running for re-election to the Astoria School Board and deserves your vote. He advocates eliminating extracurricular student fees, adding preschool classes, improving career technical education, strengthening music and arts instruction, and inclusive practices that promote student and teacher resilience.
Vote for the candidate with experience and expertise to serve our community's most valuable assets — our children. Vote David Oser for Astoria School Board.
ARLINE LaMEAR
Astoria
