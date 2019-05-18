I am voting for David Oser in his quest to continue serving as a valued member of the Astoria School District Board, and I hope that you will consider doing so, as well.
David Oser's total commitment to our students, their safety and the improvements to our aging facilities was proven to me by his leadership role in the very successful passage of the Astoria School District's bond measure in our last election.
Working with David in this very positive outcome left no doubt in my mind that David is the best candidate for the school board position. His commitment to our kids' education, our facilities, his very strong background in financial management and his tremendous leadership skills give him the ideal tools needed for the Astoria School District to reach their goals.
Please join me in voting for David Oser for the Astoria School Board.
SKIP HAUKE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.