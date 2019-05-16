Why am I running for reelection to the Astoria School District Board? Two reasons.
First, as a member of the board and as co-chairman of “Yes for Astoria Kids,” I was a key contributor to the successful school bond campaign last fall. Along with Superintendent Craig Hoppes, I spoke to dozens of groups about the needs of our school district. I organized get-out-the vote activities and raised funds for informational materials.
I have the necessary financial skills and experience to ensure that the bond proceeds will be spent on time and on budget. No other director, nor anyone else running for the board, possesses my expertise in budgeting, financial and risk management and accounting.
Second, as a director, I have worked hard to support the district’s mission of preparing each student to his or her fullest potential for a life of learning, citizenship and work. I support smaller class sizes, additional counseling positions, more pre-kindergarten classes and expanded career and technical education.
Help me achieve these goals by voting for David Oser for Position 2 on the Astoria School Board.
DAVID OSER
Astoria
