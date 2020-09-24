I want to remind voters that contrary to fake advertising, Joe Biden is not a socialist but a centrist, a moderate Democrat who is best qualified to heal the division and violence that President Donald Trump continues to incite.
Biden will begin his first term by bringing economic recovery and modify the tax cut for the rich that never paid for itself as promoted. The extremely large budget deficits during the Trump administration were augmented by the coronavirus economic stimulus spending.
There is a reason that Russia's violent leader Vladimir Putin wants Trump to continue as U.S. president — Trump has done more for Russia than any U.S. president:
Weakening NATO; withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria to allow the Turks to slaughter our allies the Kurds, who helped defeat ISIS, and driving the Kurds into an alliance with Russia; ignoring the bounty that Russia offered the Taliban on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan; and sowing division within the U.S.
Whenever President Trump yells "fake news!" I know that he has been caught again in either incompetence or fraud. After a while, even his supporters should understand that in his mental state, Trump can't tell any difference between truth and lies.
Nov. 3 is our chance to send Trump to a mental institution, prison, or to Russia.
DAVID FITCH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.