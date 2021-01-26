We call them heroes, the men and women who serve in the military in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the men and women who are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many health care workers will suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome all of their lives. Over and over they hold the hand of a dying person and whisper words of comfort in their ear as loved ones look on through windows and weep.
Many workers are pushed to the limit of their endurance, but continue to show up for their shift out of dedication and because no one else is available. Often they are left wondering if there was something more they could have done to save a life.
On the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2,900 American health care workers died in 2020. Isn’t it time to start talking about more than bonuses for COVID health care workers, and give them what they so clearly deserve?
They should be given full veteran's benefits for life; free health care for themselves and their families, low interest home loans, reduced cost education benefits, retirement benefits, the whole works.
Considering their sacrifice and the emotional scars many of them will carry for life, I can't think of Americans who deserve these benefits more.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria