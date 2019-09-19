The first time I climbed the Astoria Column at the age of 6, with my dad, he said, "Jim, if you look hard enough, you can see China." Of course, I couldn't see China. But oh, what a spectacular view.
In Psalm 18, psalmist refers to the Lord as "our high tower." Oftentimes in our lives, we seem limited in our view — a way to go, how to solve a problem. But our Lord has promised to be our "high tower," meaning his eyes can be our eyes. He sees and knows the best course of action for our lives.
Seeking some positive direction, or a course change for your life, why not look to the "high tower," who promises, "I am the way, the truth and the life." It will never fail you.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.