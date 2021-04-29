We will soon receive our voters' pamphlet and ballot for this year's special election. This election chooses leaders for our community college, local school districts, port, water, health and fire districts, parks and recreation and transportation services.
These folks will be responsible for leading our agencies in carrying out the services we depend on every day. This is what citizen-led government is all about. Read the voters' pamphlet, make sure you're a registered voter, then vote.
Voting is our responsibility as citizens. Ballots are due by Election Day May 18.
Ballots can be mailed, or dropped off at seven convenient local election drop boxes around the county. If you use a drop box, your ballot must be in the box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voting is our most basic act of citizenship. Not voting is giving up your voice.
REBECCA READ
Seaside