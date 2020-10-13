It is important for our House District 32 communities to have a representative who can work collaboratively with their colleagues in diverse communities throughout Oregon. We need someone who will not insult others, or flee when legislative deliberations do not go their way.
By the time this is printed, we will all have seen both the candidates' statements and mailed cards from Debbie Boothe-Schmidt and her opponent. Debbie's talk about her qualifications, her values, her priorities and her understanding of what is important to the 32nd District. She says nothing about her opponent.
Suzanne Weber gives a brief background of her education, her career and her job as Tillamook's mayor. What sets her materials apart is her attacks.
Her mailer shows a scary dark figure set against an out-of-control fire, representing (we assume) Debbie. Suzanne is all colorful and smiling. Her statement in the voters' pamphlet again demeans Portland, and plays on the theme that Debbie and her supporters are extreme partisans and/or environmentalists.
Suzanne uses her opportunity not to explain her priorities, but to attack and demonize. These are not approaches which would serve her successfully for us in the Legislature.
The truth is that out-of-area financial support is coming to this campaign. We need to look to our own values and needs, and not to fear. I encourage you to vote for Boothe-Schmidt.
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria
