I crunched some numbers on Nov. 13 for fun to compare our response to that of another country, New Zealand. The numbers were adjusted to account for differences in populations.
If the U.S. had used the response that New Zealand did for COVID-19, our total to date infections would be a little more than 132,000; not the 10,965,000 that we have had.
Also, the death toll would be about 1,655; not the 249,000 who have died so far. Statistical reports show President Donald Trump’s rallies led to 700 deaths of the 30,000 people he helped infect, according to Stanford University researchers.
The New Zealand prime minister was also reelected in a landslide victory, attributed to that country’s coronavirus response.
I know how some people hate numbers they don’t like, but I thought people ought to know how much better we could have done on this pandemic.
RICK NEWTON
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.