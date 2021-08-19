We all want our children to be safe, healthy and thrive. We all want our businesses and communities to prosper. In May and June, we were all so hopeful that the pandemic was largely behind us. The delta variant had other plans.
The delta variant is here and threatening our children, our economy and our community. Cases in Clatsop County are rising. The delta variant is different. It is infecting more children, and more children are ending up in hospitals than with the original virus strain.
Delta is much more infectious than the original virus. We know that the virus spreads by aerosols, which linger in the air for much longer than exhaled droplets, making enclosed indoor spaces especially high risk. Vaccination, masking and social distancing are the ways we can protect ourselves and each other.
We don't need to lock down or close schools; we need everyone to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus. Please wear a mask when you are in indoor public spaces. Please get vaccinated. The life you save may not only be yours, but the life of someone you love.
Someday, when the pandemic is actually behind us, don't we want as many of our family and friends to still be here with us, healthy and alive and without lingering long COVID-19 symptoms that affect a significant number of survivors? Now is the time not just to think of our freedoms, but of our responsibilities.