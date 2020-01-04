Our riverfront between Second and 16th streets could be changed forever by the votes our Astoria City Council will take at hearings in January, beginning Monday at 7 p.m.
Almost each area over the Columbia River between Sixth and 16th streets will be designated nonlimitation areas over the river. This means buildings at least 35 feet will be allowed over the river, and blocking our views from the Riverwalk.
Oh, they will allow some view corridors between buildings, and may allow you to walk between them for a better look at what we can now easily see from the Riverwalk.
We already have trouble finding a place to park within this area, and this Urban Core Zone Overlay plan, with its tall buildings on both sides of the Riverwalk, will cause even more problems. This plan should not be approved without a solution to this very real and frustrating problem.
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is well behind schedule to hit off the Northwest coastline, producing a massive earthquake and tsunami. I have been told by experts that we can expect a tsunami surge up the river of 20 to 30 feet in this area being proposed to attract hundreds of people over the river — putting them in danger.
This goes against Clatsop County's hazard mitigation plan, where Astoria is supposed to "reduce or eliminate long-term risks caused by hazards or disasters" — like tsunamis.
Please be at the City Council meeting this Monday by 7 p.m. to speak or support those who do.
GEORGE "MICK" HAGUE
Astoria
