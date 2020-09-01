I so appreciate Brianne Lee's letter on Aug. 22 about the salmon, orcas, dam removal and a better plan for the environment.
Money seems to rule, and we ignore creatures that we can't see as part of our whole web of life. We want to point fingers at the sea lions for eating too many fish, so we’re going to allow killing the sea lions. When can humanity look at our role in all of it?
We can't just throw money at the problem, and expect it to get fixed that way. We dam rivers and are overfishing the oceans and rivers. All through history humans just go in and take, because it’s what is desired, even if nature is extremely disrupted and other humans are displaced, or their cultures gouged.
We need plans that are best for everyone and everything, even if it means sacrificing some of what is wanted on the part of humans — with eyes on future generations and what they're going to have in their lives.
ROBIN RODGERS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.