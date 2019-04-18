After reading the article regarding Oregon Highway 202 and the continuing issues with the soil stability, a quote from the Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance manager really stuck out for me ("On state Highway 202, a landslide brings drivers down," The Daily Astorian, April 12). He was quoted as saying the local contractors advised him to wait for the soil to dry out.
The state employs civil engineers to make this sort of determination for a lot of reasons, and rightly so. Seeking a private contractor's input is valuable, but should never be the sole justification for the expenditure of tax dollars.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
