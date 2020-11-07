Our votes have been cast, and the turnout has been phenomenal. Now we wait while all votes are counted.
The U.S. has always held elections and upheld the results, even in times of great crisis. We held successful presidential elections amid the Civil War, the great influenza pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression and both world wars.
It is our turn to prove that nothing will stand in the way of counting every vote and delivering our democracy. Candidates may say what they like, but it's the will of the voters that decides. That's how we deliver our democracy and swear in a government of, by and for the people.
D.V. FERENCY
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.