Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber gets our vote for Oregon House District 32 representative.
Suzanne already has the experience. Before being elected mayor of Tillamook, she was a public school teacher and served as a representative and negotiator for her union. As retired educators, we know how valuable her qualifications are. This includes the ability to problem-solve.
Mayor Weber is opposed to excessive tax hikes, fees and regulations. She knows that cap and trade is nothing more than a hidden sales tax. She thinks the northwest corner of Oregon should decide its own priorities — something Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell did not understand.
Weber is tuned in, and is all ready to go. She has our votes.
VICTORIA KERIN
SUZANNE IVERSON
Astoria
